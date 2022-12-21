Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 9,600 cusecs

December 21, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 9,600 cusecs on Wednesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 5,600 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had increased to 9,600 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel also increased, to 9,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.