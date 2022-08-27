Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 95,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 95,000 cusecs and it is expected to touch 1.20 lakh cusecs by Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m., the dam’s water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 43rd consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam at 8 a.m. continued at 50,000 cusecs. But after 10 a.m., the inflow started to increase, and at 6 p.m., the inflow into Mettur dam increased to 95,000 cusecs. The same amount of water was released into the River Cauvery, including 72,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the discharge through the East and West Bank Canal was reduced to 400 cusecs from 600 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, Kerala and Karnataka, the inflow into the dam is increasing every day. At 6 p.m., at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, the inflow was 1.08 lakh cusecs and the water will reach Mettur dam by Saturday night.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti issued an advisory warning on Saturday evening and said the combined discharge of 1.20 lakh cusecs of water from the upper catchment of the River Cauvery in Kerala and Karnataka is expected to reach Mettur dam by Sunday morning. The Ministry instructed for precautionary steps to be taken and to inform downstream areas of the release, officials said.