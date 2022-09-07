Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 90,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 90,000 cusecs, and a flood warning was issued on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC respectively for the 53rd consecutive day. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 80,000 cusecs, and at 10.30 a.m., the inflow increased to 90,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow continued as same and the same amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery, including 67,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canals continued at 400 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said as heavy rain resumed in catchment areas and also in Karnataka and Kerala, the inflow into Mettur Dam started to increase. “The inflow into Mettur dam will be increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs and it will reach Mettur dam at any moment, and the same amount of water will be discharged. So we have issued a flood warning to 11 districts in the delta region and requested people living on the banks of the Cauvery and low-lying areas be cautioned and to move to safer places,” an official said.

Speaking to reporters, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam said the inflow at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border touched 1.35 lakh cusecs on Friday. “It may increase to 1.40 lakh cusecs. So we have instructed the people living near the Cauvery River in Mettur, Edappadi, and Sankagiri taluks to be cautious,” he said. Officials were also directed to keep the camps and food arrangements for the people in the camps ready. The Collector urged the general public should not enter the river or take risks by taking selfies or bring children or elderly people near the river.