Inflow into Mettur Dam increases to 68,843 cusecs

Published - July 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 68,843 cusecs on Saturday and water level in the dam crossed 63 feet.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 53,098 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 44,353 cusecs. At noon, inflow rose further to 65,052 cusecs and by 4 p.m. reached 68,843 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 63.83 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. Storage level stood at 27.62 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purposes is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

Over the last 10 days, water level in the dam increased by 22 feet and the storage level increased by 15 TMC. On July 10, the dam’s water level stood at 41.15 feet and on Saturday (July 20), it increased to 63.83 feet. Likewise, on July 10, the storage level stood at 12.69 TMC and on Saturday, it increased to 27.62 TMC.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the dams in Karnataka are almost at full capacity and inflow into those dams will be released completely. So the coming days will see inflow into the Mettur dam reaching 95,000 to one lakh cusecs, officials added.

