Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 68,032 cusecs

Published - July 26, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley reservoir in Mettur increased to 68,032 cusecs on Friday.

On Friday at 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 45,598 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 32,693 cusecs.

At 12 p.m., inflow increased to 58,973 cusecs and at 4 p.m., inflow further increased to 68,032 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 94.23 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 57.62 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purposes is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that over 92,000 cusecs of water was discharged from dams in Karnataka and is expected to reach the dam on Saturday. If the inflow continues at the same level, the Mettur dam will attain its full capacity of 120 ft next week, officials added.

