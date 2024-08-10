Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 6,548 cusecs

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 6,548 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.24 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.26 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,548 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 5,258 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water discharged from the dam.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the amount of water discharged from the dams in Karnataka increased to 18,000 cusecs. So inflow into the Mettur dam started to increase, officials added.