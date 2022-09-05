Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 65,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2022 18:46 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 65,000 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively, for the 52nd consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 55,000 cusecs. In the evening, the inflow increased to 65,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 42,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

