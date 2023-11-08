Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 6,498 cusecs

November 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 6,498 cusecs on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the inflow was 2,702 cusecs. Officials in the Water Resources Department said that the increase in inflow was due to rain in the catchments. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 54.55 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet, while the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose stood at 500 cusecs. The storage was 20.79 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Meanwhile, the inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district increased from 3,056 cusecs on Tuesday to 6,491 cusecs on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 68.53 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 10.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge into Lower Bhavani Project canal was stopped due to rain. Rainfall recorded in the area was 42.2 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT