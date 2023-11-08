ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 6,498 cusecs

November 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 6,498 cusecs on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the inflow was 2,702 cusecs. Officials in the Water Resources Department said that the increase in inflow was due to rain in the catchments. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 54.55 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet, while the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose stood at 500 cusecs. The storage was 20.79 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Meanwhile, the inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district increased from 3,056 cusecs on Tuesday to 6,491 cusecs on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 68.53 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 10.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge into Lower Bhavani Project canal was stopped due to rain. Rainfall recorded in the area was 42.2 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem / Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US