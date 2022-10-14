Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 55,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 55,000 cusecs on Friday. The dam’s water level and storage were at full capacity, at 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 45,000 cusecs. However, at 1 p.m., the inflow increased to 55,000 cusecs. The water discharged into Cauvery river also increased to 55,000 cusecs, including 33,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and the power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the quantum of water discharged through the East-West bank canals was reduced to 200 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

