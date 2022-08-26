Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 50,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 50,000 cusecs on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 42nd consecutive day, the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage capacity was 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was increased to 40,000 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 30,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow further increased to 50,000 cusecs.

The same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery, including 27,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 600 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that as 50,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam, a flood warning was issued to 11 District Collectors in the Delta region. The department requested the concerned district administrations to move people living in low-lying areas to safer places. The water discharge might increase based on the increase in inflow, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists banned

Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi has issued a ban on tourists and other recreational activities in Hogenakkal after the water inflow in Cauvery registered 50,000 cusecs as on Friday morning. With the water level expected to rise further, Ms. Shanthi issued orders early Friday morning forbidding coracle operations, fishing, river crossing, cattle bathing and any other activities around the river in the tourism spot.