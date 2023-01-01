Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 4,081 cusecs

January 01, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 4,081 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.79 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.55 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. On Sunday, inflow into the dam increased to 4,081 cusecs, from the 4,012 cusecs reported on Saturday. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.

Likewise, the Erode Bhavani Sagar dam’s water level stood at 103.78 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage level stood at 31.77 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 2,034 cusecs from the Saturday’s inflow of 953 cusecs. Water discharged from the dam is reduced to 2,700 cusecs.