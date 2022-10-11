Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 33,420 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 33,420 cusecs on Tuesday as against 9,644 cusecs on Monday.

The water level stood at 119.74 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 93.05 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Water discharged into the Cauvery River for delta irrigation increased to 20,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharge is reduced to 500 cusecs from 750 cusecs.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that with heavy rain for the past two days in catchment areas, inflow into the dam increased.