Inflow into Mettur Dam increases to 3,260 cusecs

January 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 3,260 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 116 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 87.23 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam increased to 3,260 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 3,165 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.