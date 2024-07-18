GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow into Mettur Dam increases to 31,102 cusecs

Published - July 18, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 31,102 cusecs on Thursday evening.

Following rain in catchment areas of the Mettur Dam and water discharged from dams in Karnataka, inflow into the Mettur Dam is increasing day by day. On Thursday at 8 a.m., inflow increased to 23,989 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 21,520 cusecs. At noon, the inflow increased to 27,665 cusecs and at 4 p.m., the inflow further increased to 31,102 cusecs.

In the past nine days, water level in Mettur Dam has increased by 10 feet. On July 10, the water level stood at 41.15 feet and on Thursday (July 18), the water level stood at 51.38 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 18.69 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking purpose is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

