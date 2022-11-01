Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 26,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 26,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 15,000 cusecs and at 10 a.m., the inflow increased to 20,000 cusecs. By evening., the inflow had increased to 26,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery also increased to 26,000 cusecs including 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 4,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said following rain in catchment areas, inflow into the dam has increased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app