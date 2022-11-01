Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 26,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 26,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 15,000 cusecs and at 10 a.m., the inflow increased to 20,000 cusecs. By evening., the inflow had increased to 26,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery also increased to 26,000 cusecs including 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 4,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said following rain in catchment areas, inflow into the dam has increased.