Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 21,600 cusecs

December 13, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 21,600 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 11,600 cusecs from the Monday’s inflow of 7,600 cusecs. By 9.30 a.m., the inflow increased to 21,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery River via the dam and powerhouse tunnel was increased from 11,000 cusecs to 21,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canals continued at 600 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that following heavy rain in the catchment areas, the inflow had increased.

