Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 20,200 cusecs

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 20,000 cusecs on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 15,200 cusecs, and by 12.30 p.m. it had increased to 20,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was increased from 15,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 200 cusecs. The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively.

At Hogenakkal, flow in the Cauvery stood at 16,000 cusecs on Sunday.

The Bhavanisagar dam’s water level is maintained at 104.34 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was 6,230 cusecs, and by 5 p.m., it reduced to 5,800 cusecs. The outflow was 6,900 cusecs, including 6,400 cusecs discharged into River Bhavani and 500 cusecs discharged into Lower Bhavani Project (LPB) canal.