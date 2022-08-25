Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 20,000 cusecs

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 20,000 cusecs on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 a.m., the water level in the dam stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 41st consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam was 15,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. But at 4 p.m., the inflow increased to 20,000 cusecs. The quantity of water discharged into the Cauvery through the dam and power house tunnel was also increased to 20,000 cusecs. The water discharged for canal irrigation through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said heavy rain in catchment areas of the dam was the reason for the increase in inflow.