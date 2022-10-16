Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.95 lakh cusecs

Water being discharged through the 16-vent surplus sluices into River Cauvery from Stanley reservoir in Mettur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.95 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc, respectively.

At 6 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 1.70 lakh cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 1.45 lakh cusecs. At 1.30 p.m., inflow increased to 1.95 lakh cusecs and at 4 p.m., inflow continued to be the same.

Water discharged into the River Cauvery also increased to 1.95 lakh cusecs, including 1,73,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 200 cusecs.

The Water Resources Department issued a flood warning to 11 districts in the Delta region and said the surplus water released from Mettur dam will be increased up to two lakh cusecs at any moment. People living on the banks of the Cauvery and low-lying areas should move to safer places, it said.

Due to flooding in Cauvery, Salem district administration has moved people living in low-lying areas at Mettur, Edappadi, and Poolampatti to safer places.

As 1.95 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the Cauvery, revenue officials banned vehicle movement at the old flyover between Komarapalayam and Bhavani in Namakkal district.