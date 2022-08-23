Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 18,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 23, 2022 17:50 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 18,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at the full reservoir level of 120 feet and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 18,000 cusecs from the Monday’s inflow of 10,000 cusecs. The discharge into River Cauvery was 18,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the discharge through the East-West canal was maintained at 600 cusecs.

The Public Works Department officials attributed the increase in inflow to the resumption of rain in catchment areas.

