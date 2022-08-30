Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.60 lakh cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday owing to heavy rain in the catchments. The same quantity was discharged into the Cauvery.

The water level and storage stood at their capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc st respectively for the 46th consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow continued at 1.30 lakh cusecs. At 11 a.m., it increased to 1.40 lakh cusecs. At 2 p.m., it was 1.50 lakh cusecs and at 4 p.m., the inflow increased further to 1.60 lakh cusecs.

The same quantity was discharged into the Cauvery, including 1.37 lakh cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal continued as 400 cusecs.

An officials in the Water Resources Department said, “We expect 1.85 lakh cusecs to reach the dam by evening and the same will be discharged into the Cauvery. We again issued a flood alert to 11 districts in the Cauvery Delta region to move people living in low-lying areas to safer places.”

