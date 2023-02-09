 Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1,466 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1,466 cusecs on Thursday. The dam’s water level stood at 103.78 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 69.82 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.
February 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Salem
