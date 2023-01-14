HamberMenu
Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1,408 cusecs

January 14, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1,408 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 111.55 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 80.63 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 1,408 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 1,328 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.

