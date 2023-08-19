HamberMenu
Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 13,110 cusecs

August 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 13,110 cusecs on Saturday. On Saturday morning, the inflow into the dam increased to 12,523 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 9,938 cusecs. Later in the evening, the inflow further increased to 13,110 cusecs.

The dam’s water level stood at 54.40 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 20.69 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continues at 8,000 cusecs.

Following the discharge of water from the dams in Karnataka, the inflow at Hogenakkal is increasing day by day. On Saturday, the inflow at the Hogenakkal Cauvery River increased to 15,000 cusecs from 14,000 cusecs. For the fourth consecutive day, coracle services were suspended at Hogenakkal.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that discharge from reservoirs in Karnataka has increased to 20,000 cusecs and that the water will reach Hogenakkal and later Mettur dam soon.

