Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.30 lakh cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 29, 2022 20:42 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.30 lakh cusecs and the same was discharged into the River Cauvery on Monday.

For the 45th consecutive day, the water level in the dam and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1.20 lakh cusecs, and at 12 p.m., it increased to 1.30 lakh cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery, including 1.07 lakh cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.

On Monday, the inflow at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border stood at 1.15 lakh cusecs. If that current position continued, the inflow to Mettur dam would be reduced.

