Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 12,525 cusecs

December 01, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - SALEM

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 12,525 cusecs on Thursday. The dam’s water level stood at 118.69 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.39 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 10,880 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 10,233 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow further increased to 12,525 cusecs.

The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is reduced from 15,000 cusecs to 13,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the amount of water discharged through the east-west bank canal is increased to 600 cusecs from 400 cusecs.