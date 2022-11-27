  1. EPaper
Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 12,347 cusecs

November 27, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 12,347 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.32 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.39 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

Likewise, water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 103.76 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage level stood at 31.76 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 32.8 tmc ft. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,657 cusecs. The outflow from the dam was 2,900 cusecs, including 2,200 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 600 cusecs into the Arakkankottai and Thadapalki canals, and 100 cusecs into the Bhavani.

