Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.18 lakh cusecs; warning issued for low-lying areas

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.18 lakh cusecs on Saturday and is further expected to increase to 1.45 lakh cusecs. Considering this, a warning has been issued to people residing in low-lying areas.

Following heavy rainfall in catchment areas and the release of water from Karnataka’s dams into the River Cauvery, the inflow into Mettur Dam began increasing from the second week of July. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the inflow had risen to 93,828 cusecs from Friday’s 81,552 cusecs. By midnight, the inflow had exceeded one lakh cusecs, reaching 118,009 cusecs, and further increased to 118,296 cusecs by 4 p.m. The water level in the dam surpassed 100 feet, standing at 101.70 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level was at 67.06 TMC, out of a maximum of 93.47 TMC. Water discharge for drinking purposes was maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

Over the past 10 days, the dam’s water level has risen by 54 feet, with the storage level increasing by 51 TMC. On 17 July, the water level was at 47.78 feet, and the storage level was 16.44 TMC.

S.K. Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, issued an advisory on Saturday to the district collectors of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Erode, and the delta region. He noted that due to water release from the KRS and Kabini dams, coupled with heavy rain in the upper catchment of the Cauvery, a combined discharge of 1.45 lakh cusecs is expected to reach Mettur Dam by Sunday evening. Given this significant inflow, the dam may reach its full capacity, necessitating the release of surplus water into the River Cauvery.

District collectors in the Cauvery basin were instructed to implement several safety measures in anticipation of the water release, including a ban on bathing, swimming, fishing, and other recreational activities in the river. The collectors were also instructed to publicise the quantum of water being released. Additionally, advisories regarding child safety were issued, urging parents to keep children away from canals, rivers, and water bodies. Farmers were advised to ensure the safety of animals during the water release period. People residing along areas at risk of inundation will be evacuated to relief shelters should the need arise, Mr. Prabakar said.

Revenue and Local Administration department officials are closely monitoring villages near the Cauvery River.