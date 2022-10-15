Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.10 lakh cusecs

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.10 lakh cusecs on Saturday, and the same amount of water was released into River Cauvery.

On Saturday, the dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively. At 6.30 a.m., the inflow increased to 65,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 55,000 cusecs. At 8 a.m., it was 85,000 cusecs, and at noon, the inflow increased further to 1.10 lakh cusecs.

The water discharged into River Cauvery also increased to 1.10 lakh cusecs, including 88,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 200 cusecs.

As the inflow touched 1.10 lakh cusecs, the Water Resources Department issued flood warning to 11 districts in the delta region on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Jal Shakti issued an advisory warning. In the release, the Ministry said that in view of water release from KRS and Kabini dams and heavy rain in the upper catchment of Cauvery River in Karnataka and Kerala, the combined discharge of about 1.20 lakh cusecs is expected to reach Mettur dam by Sunday morning. “Precautionary steps may be taken and downstream areas be informed,” the release added.