Inflow into Mettur Dam increases to 10,738 cusecs

December 04, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 10,738 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.71 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 91.42 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 10,417 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 10,656 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow increased to 10,738 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharge through east-west bank canals is continued at 600 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district, the water level stood at 104.16 feet against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage stood at 32.09 tmc ft against its full capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. At noon, inflow into the dam stood at 2,194 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had increased to 2,726 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam continues at 2,700 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US