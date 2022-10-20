Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 1.05 lakh cusecs

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the Mettur dam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.05 lakh cusecs on Thursday.

On Thursday, the dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. The inflow into the dam was 65,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., inflow increased to 75,000 cusecs; at 11.30 a.m., inflow increased to 85,000 cusecs; at 2 p.m., inflow increased to 95,000 cusecs; and at 6 p.m., inflow increased further to 1.05 lakh cusecs.

The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 83,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.

On Thursday evening, the Ministry of Jal Shakti issued an advisory warning in which it said that in the view of releases from KRS and Kabini dams and heavy rain in the upper catchment of the Cauvery river in Karnataka and Kerala, the combined discharge of about 1.10 lakh cusecs is expected to reach Mettur dam by Friday morning.

Suitable precautionary steps may be taken and downstream areas be informed of the release.

Meanwhile on Thursday evening, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the dam and inquired with the officials about the precautionary measures taken.