Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 10,449 cusecs

Updated - November 18, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 10,449 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 106.98 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 74.18 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 10,449 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 9,154 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 2,000 cusecs from 3,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged from the dam reduced to 500 cusecs from 600 cusecs.

Salem

