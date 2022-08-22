Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 10,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 22, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 10,000 cusecs on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 38th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 10,000 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 8,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow continued to be the same. The water discharged into River Cauvery is also increased to 10,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app