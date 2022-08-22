Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 10,000 cusecs

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 10,000 cusecs on Monday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 38th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 10,000 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 8,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow continued to be the same. The water discharged into River Cauvery is also increased to 10,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.