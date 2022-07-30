Inflow into Mettur Dam increased

July 30, 2022 18:01 IST

Inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur increased to 23,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 15th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 23,000 cusecs from the Friday’s inflow of 19,500 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and power house tunnel increased to 22,000 cusecs from 19,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the water discharge through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 500 cusecs.