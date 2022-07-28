Inflow into Mettur Dam increased

July 28, 2022 18:04 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 16,364 cusecs on Thursday.

The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the thirteenth consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 16,364 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 16,204 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery increased to 16,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.