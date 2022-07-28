Coimbatore

Inflow into Mettur Dam increased

Staff Reporter Salem July 28, 2022 18:04 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:04 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 16,364 cusecs on Thursday.

The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the thirteenth consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 16,364 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 16,204 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery increased to 16,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...