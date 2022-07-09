The inflow into Mettur dam increased to 2,141 cusecs on Saturday. The water level in the dam stood at 98.91 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 63,436 Mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 2,141 cusecs from Friday's inflow of 2,107 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said due to heavy rain in Karnataka, 7,207 cusecs of water were released from KRS dam and Kabini dam. The water is expected to reach Mettur in one or two days. .