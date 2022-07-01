Inflow into Mettur dam increased
The inflow into the Mettur dam increased on Friday.
Water level in the dam stood at 104.22 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 70,419 tmcft. The inflow into the dam was increased to 3,555 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 2,559 cusecs. Water discharged into Cauvery river continued to be 12,000 cusecs.
