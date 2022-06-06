Inflow into Mettur dam increased
The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 6,417 cusecs on Monday.
Water level in the dam stood at 114.63 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,164 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 6,417 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 2,077 cusecs. The discharge into the Cauvery river continued to be 8,000 cusecs. The Public Works Department officials said as rain again started in catchment areas, the inflow for the dam increased.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.