Inflow into Mettur dam increased

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 6,417 cusecs on Monday.

Water level in the dam stood at 114.63 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,164 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 6,417 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 2,077 cusecs. The discharge into the Cauvery river continued to be 8,000 cusecs. The Public Works Department officials said as rain again started in catchment areas, the inflow for the dam increased.