Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 1.08 lakh cusecs

Following the discharge of water from Karnataka dams, the inflow into Mettur dam increased to 82,994 cusecs in the early hours of Friday

Following the discharge of water from Karnataka dams, the inflow into Mettur dam increased to 82,994 cusecs in the early hours of Friday

The inflow into Mettur dam increased to 1,08,583 cusecs and if the present inflow continues, Mettur would attain its full capacity in one or two days.

Following the discharge of water from Karnataka dams, the inflow into Mettur dam increased to 82,994 cusecs in the early hours of Friday. On Friday 8 a.m., the inflow was reduced to 82,642 cusecs, but later it again started to increase.

At 12 p.m., Mettur dam’s water level stood at 114.81 cusecs against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 85,434 Mcft against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam increased to 1.08 lakh cusecs from Friday morning’s inflow of 82,642 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river was maintained at 20,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that Mettur dam needs eight more TMC of water to attain its full capacity. If the present inflow continues, the dam would attain its full capacity in one or two days. After the dam attains its full capacity, the inflow will be completely discharged into the Cauvery river. Considering this, we alerted the 12 District Collectors of the Delta region to take precautionary measures to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places, officials added.