November 11, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 8,424 cusecs on Saturday. The dam’s water level stood at 58.15 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 23.32 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 8,424 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 11,445 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery River for drinking water purpose is maintained at 250 cusecs.