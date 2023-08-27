ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur Dam in Salem reduces

August 27, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

On Sunday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 53.70 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 20.22 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 3,423 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,266 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation was reduced to 8,000 cusecs from 10,000 cusecs.

Public nab burglars in Salem

Residents of Seeragapadi near Attaiyampatti in Salem found two people roaming in a suspicious manner on Sunday morning. When the residents inquired, they found the duo was trying to take away the goats in the village. The residents tied up the duo, beat them, and alerted the Attaiyampatti police. They came to the spot and identified the duo as Harris (23), a resident of Valasaiyur, and Kaja Maideen (22), a resident of Ammapet.

The police admitted the two people to Salem Government Hospital, and are investigating.

One arrested for smuggling PDS rice in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri district Civil Supplies CID police, who were engaged in vehicle check at Orapam Junction early Sunday morning, found a mini truck had smuggled 1,800 kg of ration rice in gunny bags to Karnataka. The Civil Supplies Police registered a case and arrested the mini truck driver, V. Madesh (36), a resident of Singarapettai near Rayakottai, and also seized the vehicle.

