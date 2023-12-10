Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

December 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Mettur dam’s water level on December 10, 2023 stood at 68.53 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level was 31.45 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 3,412 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 3,297 cusecs.

RPF staff rescues passenger at Salem Junction

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff rescued a passenger who fell between the platform and a moving train at Salem Junction on Sunday. D Smrithi (26), travelling on the Yeshwanthpur-Kannur express, stepped out of the train onto the platform to buy snacks with three other passengers. When the train began to move, they rushed towards their coach, and Smrithi fell into the gap between the moving train and the platform. RPF staff Ajith (30) acted in the nick of time and rescued her. After receiving first aid, the four passengers were accommodated on the next train to Kozhikode. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

Woman tries to kill daughters, ends life in Salem

A 35-year-old woman died by suicide and tried to kill her two daughters early on Sunday. S. Maheswari, a resident of Sukkampatti near Veeranam, was working in a medical shop. She separated from her husband five years ago and was staying near her mother’s house with her two daughters, aged 14 and 13. Early on Sunday, she tried to kill her two daughters and ended her life. The nearby residents rescued the two girls and informed Veeranam police. The police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

College student killed in accident in Namakkal

An 18-year-old youth of Periyapallam Parai near Senthamangalam was killed on Saturday when the tractor he was driving overturned. K. Madeswaran (18), a first-year college student, was learning to drive a tractor around 10pm on Saturday when the tractor overturned, trapping him under it. He died on the spot. Senthamangalam police sent the body for postmortem and have registered a case.

