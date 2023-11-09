Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

November 09, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 14,971 cusecs on Thursday. On Thursday morning, the inflow increased to 10,514 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 7,563 cusecs. In the evening, the inflow further increased to 14,971 cusecs.

The dam’s water level stood at 56.42 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 22.09 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purpose is maintained at 250 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that due to widespread rain in catchment areas, inflow into dam the increased.

