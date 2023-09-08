ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

September 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 4,987 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 46.57 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 15.72 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 4,987 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 3,031 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that due to rain in catchment areas, inflow into the dam increased.

