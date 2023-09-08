HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

September 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 4,987 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 46.57 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 15.72 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 4,987 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 3,031 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that due to rain in catchment areas, inflow into the dam increased.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.