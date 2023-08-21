Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

August 21, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 13,638 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 55.14 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 21.20 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 13,638 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 13,159 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation continued at 10,000 cusecs.

At Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district, inflow into the Cauvery river increased to 16,000 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 15,000 cusecs.