Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

August 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SALEM

On Sunday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 54.70 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 20.90 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 13,159 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 13,110 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation was increased to 10,000 cusecs from 8,000 cusecs.

Medical student dies in accident

K. Deepankar (23), a resident of Chinna Tirupathi and final-year MBBS student at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College died in an accident on Saturday evening.

Deepankar had gone to attend a marriage function at the steel plant in his bike, and later, around 10.30 p.m., was heading home when the accident took place. When he reached the flyover at Reddipatti, his bike hit a milk van that was going in front of it.

He sustained head injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The Suramangalam Police registered a case and are investigating.

Teacher murdered in Erode

ERODE M. Bhuvaneswari (53), a resident of VOC Street near Kollampalayam in Erode district and teacher of a government school at Vairapalayam was found murdered at her residence on Sunday.

Her husband Manoharan, went for a walk on Sunday morning and returned home around 8.30 a.m., found Bhuvaneswari dead with stab injuries.

On information, Surampatti police visited the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police registered a case and verified the CCTV footage in the locality.