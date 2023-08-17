Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

August 17, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 9,394 cusecs on Thursday.

In the morning, inflow into the dam increased to 3,260 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 552 cusecs. In the evening, inflow further increased to 9,394 cusecs.

The dam’s water level stood at 53.15 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 19.85 tmc, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The amount of water discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation continues at 6,000 cusecs.

