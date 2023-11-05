Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem dips

November 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

Water level in Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 53.32 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 19.96 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 1,845 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 2,227 cusecs.

Recruitment of 108 ambulance drivers

The EMRI Green Health Services is recruiting drivers and medical assistants for 108 ambulances in Salem on November 6. The selected candidates will be appointed anywhere in Tamil Nadu. For driver posts, candidates should have passed Class X, and their age should be between 24 and 35.

For medical assistant posts, candidates should have completed B.Sc. nursing or a two-year diploma course. Age should be between 19 and 30 years. The recruitment will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For clarifications, contact 044-28888060, 75 and 77, 91500-36019, or 91542-51540. The interview and written exam will be held at Anna Library on Tamil Sangam Road, near Anna Park in Salem.

